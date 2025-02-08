Missing NJ Woman Found Dead: Prosecutor

Jennifer Panek, 38. of Middlesex was reported missing Friday, Feb. 7 around 3:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Matthew Geist of said.

Around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, a citizen discovered suspicious items in Haverstick Park and called 911. Upon the authorities' arrival, they discovered Panek unresponsive. Panek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Paul Cerreto, of the Middlesex Police Department at 732-356- 1900 x 366 or Detective Ryan Kirsh of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3711.

