Missing NJ Man Found Dead In Iowa River: Sioux City PD

On Friday, Aug. 8, at 5:05 p.m., officers recovered the body of Akshay Arora from the Missouri River, Sioux City, Iowa, police said.

Arora has been reported missing on Wednesday, Aug. 6, after his colleagues said he had failed to show up for a flight, police said.

Later that evening, a vehicle was found submerged in the Missouri River, police said. No body was found inside the vehicle at that time, prompting continued search efforts along the river, police said.

Preliminary investigations show no immediate evidence of trauma or foul play, but the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

