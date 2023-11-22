Missing NJ Boater Reunited With Family After Week Adrift

No one had heard from the mariner since Monday, Nov. 6, and the Coast Guard Atlantic Area command center began a search and rescue effort, the Coast Guard said.

Another ship, the Time Bandit, heard an alert, and on Wednesday, Nov. 15, found a vessel that matched the description of the missing boat, the Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard boat based in Cape May arrived on the scene and was able to rescue the missing mariner and he was in stable condition.

He was reunited with his family on Thursday, Nov. 16, at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, the Coast Guard said.

