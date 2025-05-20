Missing: Christina 'Chris' Miller With Ties To MD, NY, CT Vanishes From PA Home

Christina “Chris” Miller, 31, was last seen on the morning of Sunday, May 18, in Upper Chichester, according to a missing person alert issued by police on Tuesday, May 20 around 12 p.m.

Chris lives in Aston, PA, but is known to have personal connections in Maryland, New York, and Connecticut, her family and friends say. She has not answered calls or messages since the weekend — something her friends describe as “very unlike Chris.”

She drives a white 2017 Ford Fusion. License Plate: MNG6309. The front plate has a picture of a fox.

She was believed to be wearing jeans and a purple shirt at the time of her disappearance, according to her family.

Loved ones also say her phone is dead, making it harder to track her movements or contact her.

More than 48 hours passed before an official police report could be filed, due to her age and absence of any mental health or substance use history, according to relatives.

Anyone who sees Miller or her vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately. Loved ones also request that anyone with information reach out directly to her parents:

Jennifer Miller: 443-684-0983

Steve Miller: 240-460-6353

