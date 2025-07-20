Missing 9-Year-Old Found Dead After Dad's 'Inconsistent' Account, Nysp Says

The 9-year-old, identified as Melina Frattolin, was reported missing around 9:58 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, in the area of Exit 22 on I-87, prompting an Amber Alert, according to a release from New York State Police.

The call came from her father, Luciano Frattolin, 45, also of Canada, who initially claimed a possible abduction had occurred, authorities said. Luciano Frattolin appears to be the founder of Gambella Coffee, where he describes Melina as his "beautiful daughter" and the "inspiration for... well, everything."

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation but turned it over to state police after investigators found “inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline,” the release said.

With help from multiple agencies, including the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Ticonderoga Police Department, DEC, Forest Rangers, and State Police K9 and Aviation units, Melina was found deceased in Ticonderoga, police said.

At this time, investigators say there is no indication an abduction occurred and no threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation. A media update is expected Monday, July 21.

The elder Frattolin shared photos of Melina on social media depicting a seemingly happy life together all over the world.

