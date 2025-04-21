Did You Miss Tax Day Filing Deadline? Here's What IRS Wants You To Know

Even if you can’t afford to pay your full tax bill now, the IRS recommends filing anyway. The penalty for failing to file is typically much higher than the penalty for failing to pay. Paying what you can now can help minimize the total amount due.

File Now, Pay What You Can

If you owe taxes and didn’t request an extension, interest and penalties began accruing as of April 16. The IRS offers multiple secure payment options through IRS.gov, including:

IRS Direct Pay

Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS)

Debit or credit card

Digital wallet

Taxpayers can also apply online for a payment plan, including installment agreements. Electronic payments generate immediate confirmation and allow for payment tracking.

Some taxpayers may qualify for penalty relief if they’ve filed and paid on time for the past three years and meet additional criteria. Details are available on the Administrative Penalty Relief page at IRS.gov.

Still Due A Refund? Don’t Skip Filing

There’s no penalty for filing after April 15 if you are owed a refund. However, not filing could mean missing out on refundable credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit. The IRS estimates nearly 1 million taxpayers fail to file each year and forfeit money they are owed.

Refund status can be tracked using the Where’s My Refund? tool at IRS.gov, the IRS2Go app, or by calling 800-829-1954.

Help Is Available

Taxpayers who still need to file can use IRS Free File on IRS.gov through Sunday, Oct. 20. The IRS Direct File tool is also available to eligible individuals in 25 states.

Those needing help preparing a return can search the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers, which includes professionals with credentials recognized by the IRS.

Know Your Rights

The Taxpayer Bill of Rights outlines protections for individuals when dealing with the IRS. It includes the right to be informed, the right to pay no more than the correct amount of tax, and the right to retain representation. More details can be found in IRS Publication 1.

