Misaddressed Bomb Threat Over Transgender Canadian Teacher Brings Tactical Teams To Glen Rock

A Central School in Hamilton, Ontario, apparently was the intended target of an email directed to the school of the same name in Glen Rock, borough Police Chief Dean Ackermann said on Sept. 26.

No fewer than six schools in the Hamilton-Wentworth district in Ontario reported receiving an unrelenting string of threats that began late last week.

Their Central School wasn’t one of them, however.

Not taking any chances, the Glen Rock police chief summoned specialized units from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office to team up with his officers after the security director for the school district reported receiving the email shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sept. 26.

“While it did not appear that there was a creditable threat against the Glen Rock district, out of an abundance of caution a shelter-in-place protocol was instituted at both the Central and Hamilton schools,” Ackermann said.

This allowed for a full search of both schools led by the sheriff’s K-9 squad, he said.

SWAT team members, a bomb squad technician and borough firefighters also responded, also as a precaution, the chief said.

Nothing suspicious was detected and the responders had cleared out before 11:30 a.m., he said.

Ackermann said his department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating and will be forwarding their findings to federal authorities.

Authorities in Canada say the threats there are mostly aimed at infamous transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux, a shop teacher who made headlines worldwide when she came to work last year wearing a long blond wig and freakishly massive, nipple-erect prosthetic breasts under a tight shirt.

She also showed up one day dressed as a man, complete with a scruffy beard, according to news reports from the area.

In a hate-filled rant, the anonymous emailer accused the Canadian government and local school board of protecting pedophiles and their “deviant sexual behavior.”

The author claimed that several bombs had been placed at one school and threatened to attack without warning next time.

