'Miracles for Michael': Community Rallies Around Baby Who Doesn't Give Up

Since he was born eight months ago, Michael has been overcoming all obstacles in front of him.

8-month old Michael
8-month old Michael Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

The Englewood Cliffs native was born with a brain injury that caused brain bleed, seizures, strokes and brain damage. He was later diagnosed with Hemophilia A. 

Despite being given little chance of survival, Michael continues to fight. He has dealt with bacterial meningitis, epilepsy, hydrocephalus and had three brain surgeries.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to assist his family as they need to pay for equipment, physical and occupational therapy sessions and hospital bills. As of Friday, May 5, more than $14,000 has been raised.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

