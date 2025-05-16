Miracle Met Signing Books In Northvale: Here's Where, When

Art Shamsky , who helped lead the New York Mets to victory in the 1969 World Series, is signing copies of "Mets Stories I Only Tell My Friends" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Saturday, May 17 at noon.

A prominent fan favorite among the Mets Jewish fanbase, the book features stories and anecdotes from Shamky's 50-year association with the Amazin's, according to a synopsis. Shamsky takes readers into the dugout of the 1969 New York Mets team that shocked baseball, including stories about Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges and Ron Swoboda.

Shamsky previously wrote "After the Miracle: The Lasting Brotherhood of the '69 Mets".

For more information on the signing, click here.

