The Toyota minivan got knocked onto the sidewalk and nearly slammed into an office building on East Ridgewood Avenue at the corner of North Maple shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Both the minivan and the Nissan Rogue that it collided with were towed from the scene.

Ridgewood police were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

