Millions Of Pounds Of Beef Jerky Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of 'Wiry Metal'

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday, Oct. 24, that LSI, Inc., of Alpena, South Dakota, is recalling about 2,277,540 pounds of ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky.

The action follows multiple reports of “wiry metal” pieces found in the product; the company traced the issue to a conveyor belt used in production. No injuries have been confirmed.

The recall covers 14.5-ounce and 16-ounce plastic pouches labeled “GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean BARBECUE recipe,” with “best by” dates from Oct. 23, 2025, through Sept. 23, 2026.

Packages bear establishment number M279A inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to Costco and Sam’s Club stores across the country.

Officials warn some items may still be in home pantries. Consumers should not eat the recalled jerky. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, and clean any surfaces or containers the product touched.

Questions can be directed to [email protected].

For food safety questions, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or file a report at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

