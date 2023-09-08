Fair 86°

Millie Bobby Brown Appearing In North Jersey

Eleven is going to be appearing at 11.

Millie Bobby Brown. Photo Credit: Laviru Koruwakankanamge/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the Netflix show "Stranger Things" will be appearing at Bookends in Ridgewood on Friday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. to sign copies of her new book "Nineteen Steps."

"Nineteen Steps," is inspired by Brown's grandmother and is a love story set in World War II between a woman living in London and an American airman, according to a synopsis. This is Brown's debut novel. 

For more information on Brown's appearance, visit book-ends.com 

