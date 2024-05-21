Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Luke Lyons, Police Officer In Essex County Town, Killed In Crash, 31

Luke Lyons, an officer in the Millburn Police Department, was killed in a car crash on May 19, according to the NJ State PBA. He was 31 years old.

Luke Lyons and his family.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

A former marine and cancer survivor, Lyons was the lead instructor of the department's drone unit and an active member of the Millburn Policeman Benevolent Association, according to a fundraiser set up to support his family

As of Tuesday, May 21, more than $32,000 has been raised.

"Luke was a kind, giving, gentle soul with a smile and laugh that would brighten your day," Millburn Local 34 PBA and SOA, who organized the fundraiser said. 

"Luke was a leading force in the department. The untimely loss of Officer Lyons leaves a void in the hearts of his brothers and sisters in blue that time will never heal."

Lyons was selfless and dedicated to the community, the PBA said.

"We will never be able to fill this void," the Millburn PBA said in a statement.

Lyons is survived by his wife, Selvete, and his two children, Arieta and Liam. A funeral will be held at Tuttle Funeral Home in Randolph on Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m. He will be buried at Gracelane Memorial Park in Kenwilworth.

