Midweek Downpours Expected To Bring 3 Inches Of Rain, Travel Delays To East Coast

Rainfall is expected to begin along the mid-Atlantic Tuesday night, Dec. 26, and make its way north through Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the New York City area on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 27.

Flooding and travel delays are to be expected from Virginia to New England, the Passaic, Ramapo and Raritan rivers in New Jersey most likely to experience flooding, according to AccuWeather.

This is not good news for municipalities across Passaic County which are only beginning to recover from the previous storm, which closed schools in Paterson for a week and prompted a State of Emergency for Wayne Township.

"Some rises are likely along portions of the Potomac, Susquehanna and Delaware in the mid-Atlantic with minor flooding possible late this week," AccuWeather says.

Northern Maryland, Eastern Pennsylvania, and New Jersey are expected to get heavy rain, according to the AccuWeather map.

The National Weather Service's Mount Holly/Philadelphia Office says the region could see up to three inches of rain, with the heaviest downpours expected Wednesday evening. Showers are expected to linger through the weekend.

Temps will be in the mid-50s through the end of the week.

