Midair Collision On Approach Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured At Municipal Airport In Colorado

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 struck each other while both aircraft were attempting to land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport around 10:40 a.m. local time on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Two people were aboard each plane.

Officials said the Cessna, reportedly on final approach, was hit by the second aircraft, then crashed and caught fire.

Two people from the Cessna suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene; one person from the second plane was taken to a local hospital.

A fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

Fort Morgan Municipal Airport, a general aviation field about six miles north of Fort Morgan in Morgan County, is an uncontrolled facility with three runways.

The airport sits at an elevation of 4,569 feet and includes a 5,219-foot concrete runway.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB leading and providing updates.

Investigators will examine flight paths, communications, weather, and aircraft condition to determine what led to the collision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.