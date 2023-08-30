Mid-Atlantic Crime Ring Arrests For NJ Armed Robberies, Carjackings

Of the 16, eight of the alleged crime ring members were arrested in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, police in Fairfax County, Virginia announced later that day.

They were all arrested in connection to a violent crime spree that took place between Jan. 7, 2022, through Jan. 27, 2023.

The crime ring members were all from Maryland and the District of Columbia. They met with their accused leader – Trevor Wright, also known as “Taliban Glizzy” – in D.C. and conspired to commit multiple armed carjackings, armed robberies, money laundering, and firearms offenses, according to the indictment.

The accused targeted Asian American-owned jewelry stores, investigators said. This is a disturbing trend of crimes against Asian Americans in Pennsylvania and New York is an issue Daily Voice has covered before.

The criminals came to the businesses disguised in dark clothing wearing "masks, and gloves, and armed with a gun, one or more of the defendants used various vehicles, including stolen vehicles, to commit and flee from the robberies," the police explained.

“The defendants targeted small businesses along the East Coast, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from hardworking families," Federal Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director in Charge David Sundberg said.

The carjackings were allegedly committed by Wright, Avery Fuller “Deavry Cordell Fuller,” William "Will" Hunter, and Franklin Hunter, “Gino,” between Sept. 11, and Oct. 22, 2022, authorities detailed.

The following stores were robbed:

January 7, 2022: Yasini Jewelers in E. Falls Church, VA.

June 10, 2022: Virani Jewelers in Iselin, NJ.

September 20, 2022: Sonia Jewelers & Boutique, in Springfield, VA.

October 25, 2022: Paradise Jewelry Store, in Paterson, NJ.

November 10, 2022: Baral Jewelers & Gifts, in Harrisburg, PA.

November 27, 2022: Sara Emporium Jewelry & Boutique, in Springfield, VA.

December 6, 2022: Kishek Jewelers, in Jacksonville, FL.

December 22, 2022: Chintamanis Inc., in Franklin Park, NJ.

January 27, 2023: Princess Diamonds, in Falls Church, VA.

The "smash and grab" robberies led to the following arrests and charges:

Andrew Smith aka “Drewso” or “Drew” 29 Maryland Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Antonio Tate, aka “Motion” or “T-Motion” 20 Washington, D.C. Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery.

Avery Fuller, aka “Ace”, “Fully”, or “Fully Ace” 28 Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Davon Johnson, aka “Yb” 30 Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Decarlos Hill, aka “Los” 29 Maryland Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Delonte Martin, aka “DD” 25 Washington, D.C. Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery.

Franklin Hunter, aka “Gino” 29 Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Hesham Gomaa 45 Virginia Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Jameise Christian, aka “Safe Play”, “Safety”, or “Safe” 32 Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; Conspiracy to commit carjacking.

Jaylaun Brown, aka “Lil Launy” 21 Washington, D.C. Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery.

Keith McDuffie 26 California Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Robert Sheffield, aka “Real Lifaa” 32 Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Timothy Conrad, aka “Twin” 32 Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence/

Trevor Wright, aka “Taliban Glizzy” 32 Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence/

William Hunter, aka “Ill Will” 28 Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; Conspiracy to commit carjacking.

Lamont Marable 27 Washington, D.C. Hobbs Act Robbery; Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act Robbery; Firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Johnson, Hill, Gomaa, Brown, McDuffie, Sheffield, and Conrad were the suspects arrested on Aug. 30, the rest were already in custody. The arrests come at the end of a 20-month-long investigation according to Sundberg.

Federal agents also did a warranted search seizing multiple guns and $50,000 from a safe in the home of one of the suspects.

The statutory maximum sentence for interstate robbery or Hobbs Act violation is 20 years in prison; using a firearm in a violent crime has a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years with a maximum possible sentence of life; the statutory maximum sentence for conspiracy to commit carjacking is five years in prison; the statutory maximum sentence for money laundering is 20 years, authorities explained. A federal judge will decide their sentencing if convicted.

This case was investigated by the numerous ATF, FBI, US Attorney, and police offices across the mid-Atlantic, California, and Florida, according to the release.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sitara Witanachchi and Andy Wang, of the Violence Reduction and Trafficking Offenses Section in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

