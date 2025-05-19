Michael Quartey, Tropical Bowl Founder, NJ Sports Agent, Dies Suddenly At 47

Quartey, of New Jersey, founded the Tropical Bowl, FCS Bowl, and National Bowl, giving under-the-radar athletes a real shot at pro football careers. Over the past 15 years, his events drew scouts from the NFL, CFL, UFL, and beyond.

“The late Mr. Michael Quartey opened doors for many small school players to showcase their talent,” wrote @scouting777 on Instagram. “While he was taken from us far too soon, Michael Quartey lived a whole life.”

A GoFundMe created by his sister, Tricia Quartey-Sagaille, says Quartey “touched so many of us with his generosity and his loving spirit,” and calls him an “amazing father” to his 10-year-old son, Michael Jr. “He loved his ten-year-old son. Coaching athletes and giving them a shot at their dream was second.”

The GoFundMe had raised $1,300 as of Monday, May 19, to cover funeral costs and Michael Jr.’s college fund.

Quartey’s influence in the football world extended far beyond the sidelines. He was a certified NFL agent, a sports law professor, and an attorney with experience at top law firms. He mentored interns, taught at Holy Family University, and helped launch careers with passion and persistence.

“Mike cared. He always picked up. He fought for the underdog,” @scouting777 continued. “It’s rare to meet someone with such qualities that Mike shared with us.”

His funeral will be held Saturday, May 24 at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Cherry Hill, with a 9 a.m. viewing and 10 a.m. service.

“Few individuals command the type of respect that Quartey had within the football community,” the tribute read. “Not because he demanded it, but rather, he earned it.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.