Mexican Restaurant Chain Closes NJ Location Less Than Year After Opening

A popular Mexican eatery has shuttered one of its New Jersey locations less than a year after opening.

Tacos El Tio (Monroe)
Tacos El Tio (Monroe) Photo Credit: Google Maps
Valerie Musson
The Green Brook restaurant on Route 22 has closed its doors for good, according to an automated voice message on the shop’s answering machine.

“Thank you for calling Tacos El Tio Green Brook,” the message begins. “We regret to inform you that this location is permanently closed. We look forward to continuing to serve you at our next closest location in Monroe Township. Should you have any further questions, please visit the ‘contact us’ option on our website, tacoseltio.com. Thank you.”

The restaurant has also been removed from the website’s list of locations, which also include Medford and Egg Harbor Township.

The Green Brook eatery’s last day open was Sunday, May 14, NJ.com reported.

The Green Brook location held its soft opening in August 2022, its Facebook page says. The brand is renowned for its fresh corn tortillas and offers a massive variety of authentic burritos, taquitos, empanadas, tostadas, chimichangas, and more — all crafted using locally-sourced ingredients.

Still need your Taco Tuesday fix? Head to the next closest Tacos El Tio location at 211 Applegarth Rd. in Monroe Township. Online ordering is available as well.

