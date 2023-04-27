Mexican Joint Replacing Chinese Restaurant On Route 46

Cantina 46 is set to open 88 Route 46 West, replacing 88 Rice Shop. The restaurant describes itself as a chic and upscale Mexican restaurant that serves food with a modern twist.

Those curious can register to attend a food tasting.

The restaurant will be offering up grilled meats and seafood, along with cocktails and tequilas to drink. Cantina 46 has not yet announced its opening date, but said they will be open in a few more days.

