Mexican Eatery Shutters Pair Of North Jersey Locations

The Tenafly and Morristown joints are listed as permanently closed on Google and have been removed from the directory of locations on its website, leaving Summit, Ridgewood, and South Orange spots open for business.

The chain is known for its widespread menu of Mexican favorites like tacos, burritos, nachos, and quesadillas and boasts eight different sauces for its wings.

The Tenafly location opened in July 2022 after achieving success with its flagship store in Ridgewood.

According to NJ.com, customers were alerted via email that the business had made the “painful decision” to shutter its Morristown location at the end of the day on Sunday, July 30, adding that the spot wasn’t profitable.

“We are terribly sorry, but the Tito’s Burrito’s & Wings that previously answered at this number is closed,” says a voice message at the Tenafly store.

“We are happy to have served many customers in the past and continue to hang in there at our other three locations at Summit, Ridgewood, and West Orange.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.