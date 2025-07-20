Mets' Brett Baty Pops The Question In Cape May

The Mets third baseman, 25, popped the question to longtime girlfriend Anna Sprys last week during a picture-perfect proposal in Cape May.

Sprys shared the big moment on Instagram, posting an Instagram alub of Baty down on one knee and the two popping champagne with the caption: "Forever with my best friend 🤍."

The post is a full-circle moment for the couple, who first appeared to go public in July 2022, when Sprys posted a sweet photo of them in the same beach town with the caption: "Can somebody tell this guy I have a crush on him."

Sprys is an athlete herself, having played volleyball for SUNY Binghamton. She hails from Pittsburgh and works as a marketing coordinator at The Growth Partnership, according to her LinkedIn.

