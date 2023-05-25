Fair 62°

MetLife To Ticketless Taylor Fans: Don't Come

Don't have tickets to Taylor Swift's three shows at MetLife Stadium? 

Taylor Swift performing on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performing on The Eras Tour Photo Credit: Ronald Woan/Wikipedia
Sam Barron

a) You're very much not alone 

b) Please don't show up to the stadium

In the wake of fans showing up without tickets and listening to the show from stadium parking lots, MetLife Stadium announced that won't be happening when Swift performs her "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.

Event tickets will be required to enter stadium parking lots, the stadium said. Unauthorized fans will just create more traffic and gridlock, the stadium cautioned.

MetLife Stadium also announced there will be no tickets available at the box office and any extra tickets will be released on Ticketmaster.com.

The competition for face value Taylor tickets remains fierce. 

In less than two hours, more than 1,450 people responded. 

Tickets on StubHub continue to be steep, with tickets going for more than $1,500.

