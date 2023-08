Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo rocked an Elizabeth Fire EMS T-Shirt while performing at MetLife Stadium.

According to the department, EMT Nancy Herrera gave Trujillo a shirt as a gift a few months back when he was signing autographs at Bayway Liquors.

Things came full circle at Friday's show, as Herrera worked the standby.

"What a way to represent the Elizabeth Fire Department EMS," the department said on Facebook.

