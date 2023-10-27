Men Stabbed Outside Hackensack Bar, Female Assailant Caught After Fleeing: Police

One of the mid-50s victims was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening following the assault in the parking lot of Lenora’s Bar and Grill on Johnson Avenue at Orchard Street just after midnight Oct. 27, Capt. Michael Antista said.

Their accused assailant, Cynthia Frank, had fled but was nabbed near her home without incident by Detective Pedro Dominguez, said Antista, the officer in charge of the department.

This makes no fewer than three arrests in the past 10 months for Frank for, among other offenses, assaulting police and weapons charges. She was released from the Bergen County Jail the previous two times under New Jersey’s bail reform law, including a stay just last month that lasted three days.

Police charged Frank this time with aggravated assault and weapons offenses and sent her back to the county lockup to await a first appearance at Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

