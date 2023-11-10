Men Charged With Vandalizing Vehicle Draped In Palestinian Flag At Tenafly Youth Soccer Game

The vehicle had been keyed along the rear trunk and had a Star of David etched into the hood while parked in the lot at Tenafly Borough Hall on Riveredge Road last Saturday, Nov. 4, Police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

Stuffed into the windshield were flyers “related to the current hostage situation occurring in the Gaza Strip,” the captain said on Friday.

Several people in the area had been recording their activities while focusing on the flag, the owner told police.

“A short time later a group of men arrived in the area and, according to witness statements, began verbally harassing the victim from the sideline of the soccer field,” deMoncada said.

The owner notified police after finding the damage, he said.

Tenafly police detectives identified Yaniv Cohen, 44, of Tenafly, and Ofer Sharon, 49, of Cresskill as suspects, then interviewed both on Thursday night, the captain said.

Both were subsequently charged with bias intimidation and criminal mischief, deMoncada said.

Sharon also got a ticket for violating a borough ordinance regarding placement of the flyers, he said.

He and Cohen were released on summonses pending court action.

