Men Arrested, Released After Sex Assault Of Same Child In Bergen County For Months: Prosecutor

Josue E. Catalan, 19, of Cliffside Park, and Luis Rosas, 20, of Ridgefield, were arrested following an investigation led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, along with police from Cliffside Park, Fairview, and Ridgefield.

On Sunday, April 27, investigators launched a probe into the sexual assault of a child under 16 that occurred “on multiple occasions and in different towns within Bergen County,” the prosecutor’s office said. Detectives say Catalan assaulted the victim three times in Cliffside Park over the past eleven months. Rosas is accused of sexually assaulting and endangering the child in Ridgefield on April 24, 2025, and on another prior occasion in 2024, Musella said.

Rosas was arrested on Monday, April 28, and charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal sexual contact. Catalan was arrested the next day and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Both men were taken to the Bergen County Jail and later released pending court action.

