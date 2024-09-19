Memory Of North Jersey's Gianna Signorile, 21, Stays Alive With Annual 5K

The lifelong Nutley resident died in December 2021 after battling a rare form of liver cancer. In her obituary from the Biondi Funeral Home, she was remembered as a hero who shined bright in every room she entered.

A straight-A student at Nutley High School, Signorile attended the University of Maryland's School of Business, where she made the Dean's list before transferring to Fordham University Gabelli School of Business, according to her obituary. Even while battling cancer, she made education her top priority, her obituary reads.

The Gianna Sigorile Annual 5K/Walk will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DeMauro Park. The cost is $30 for everyone over the age of 12 and proceeds will go toward furthering pediatric cancer, scholarships toward Nutley High School students and supporting families of kids who are battling cancer in Nutley and the surrounding area.

Signorile was survived by her parents John and Dawn, her brother, John, her dachshunds, Paulie and Luca and numerous other family members and friends, according to her obituary.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $157,000.

For more information the 5K/Walk, click here. To view her obituary, click here.

