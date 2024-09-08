Memorial Set For Edgewater Teen Killed In Tragic Accident While In Iran For Family Wedding

At just 14 years old, the Edgewater native was already an activist who was passionate about volunteering and did so often. His most recent volunteer work was at the Leonia Library and at the Bergen County Rowing Academy, developing skills of newcomers at Overpeck Park.

Fluent in Farsi, Jahnan was proud of his Persian heritage and was thrilled to visit his parents' native country of Iran this summer for his aunt's wedding.

It was during that trip, though, that joy turned to tragedy for Jahnan's family. Or as his mother, Asal Shakeri, says: "The wedding turned to a funeral."

Jahnan was riding a motorized toy bicycle when he struck a tree and died on impact on Aug. 23 in his beloved villa in Tehran, leaving his mother, Shakeri, and father, Reza Rahimpour, mourning the loss of their only child.

A funeral was held in Iran, but a memorial has been planned to honor Jahnan in the town he loved so much on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Veteran's Field in Edgewater. The vigil is being held along Jahnan's "favorite river and in his cherished park with the view he loved," his mother said.

"Jahnan was a very good kid," his mother said. "But we didn’t know how good he was until we started reading all of these comments and receiving these heartfelt messages from everyone in the neighborhood."

The family's building concierge, dog walkers, and teachers began reaching out to Jahnan's parents after his death, sharing stories and memories of all the ways he went out of his way to help or brighten someone's day.

"He had this amazing power to connect with people of all different ages," Shakeri said.

"Jahnan was my student in 2nd Grade," his former teacher said in a Facebook comment. "He was a bright, kind boy with excellent manners. He loved being my engineering assistant and would help me fix things in the classroom. I am so saddened by this news and I share my most sincere condolences with Asal and her family."

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the tragic passing of our swim teammate Jahnan Rahimpour," the Leonia Summer Swim Team said in an Instagram post. "Jahnan was a talented swimmer who always brought enthusiasm, humor and team spirit to practices and meets. We will all miss him more than words can express."

Jahnan grew up attending Edgewater's public schools where his mother said he was known for his courage and his interest in helping others.

Jahnan excelled in tech. In fourth grade, he was the only Edgewater student to participate in a robotic challenge with more than 8,000 people worldwide. With help from a teacher, he made it to the top 20. It all happened while Jahnan was coping with his father's severe COVID case, which left him intubated for 42 days.

Jahnan transferred into a private school for sixth grade, but yearned to return to Edgewater, telling his parents he wanted to go back to "his town."

Jahnan returned for seventh grade, beginning middle school in Leonia, Edgewater's sister city, where students from both towns merge after sixth grade.

"In middle school, Jahnan made a beautiful community," Asal said. "He was very in charge and involved. Everyone who knew him knew him as a very caring person. Some teachers commented saying he respected others and cared more than anything about the community and volunteering."

Jahnan's seventh grade science teacher John Sassi said he will treasure the memories of having had Jahnan in class.

"He was a bright student and a talented individual," he said in a tribute shared with the family. "He had an uncanny ability to make me laugh even on a tough day. I will always remember that about him going forward and use it to remind me to make room for a smile."

Jahnan's school counselor shared the following with his parents:

Jahnan was a remarkable boy, and his infectious smile never failed to brighten my day whenever he entered my office. thank you for sharing your beautiful boy with us and allowing us at Leonia Middle School to experience the joy he brought into the lives of others. I absolutely adored Jahnan and his memory will always hold a special place in my heart. You have undoubtedly raised a remarkable young man who will be deeply missed by all who were fortuante enough to know him.

The memorial for Jahnan was supposed to be a small one, but the amount of people who have expressed interest in coming keeps getting larger, Jahnan's mother said.

"The people who want to attend the ceremony is overwhelming," Shakeri said. "It shows us how special Jahnan was as a person, how caring he was as a young person in the community.

"Unfortunately he couldn’t achieve all his dreams and goals but if he was still living in this world, he had a lot to offer. Wherever he was going."

Honoring Jahnan: Sunday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Veteran's Park in Edgewater.

