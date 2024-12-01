Member Of NJ Band 'My Chemical Romance' Dead At 44: Remembering Bob Bryar

According to TMZ, Bryar's body was found badly decomposed at his home in Tennessee. No foul play was suspected.

In a statement to CNN, My Chemical Romance said: “The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob’s passing.”

My Chemical Romance, famous for songs "Helena" and "The Black Parade," was founded in the early 2000s by Gerard Way, a Summit native raised in Belleville; his brother, Mikey Way, Ray Toro of Kearny; and Frank Iero, of Belleville.

A Chicago native, Bryar played the drums in his school's jazz and marching bands and went on to study sound engineering at the University of Florida. He worked as a sound engineer for "The Used" before replacing My Chemical Romance drummer Matt Pelissier in 2004.

Bryar left the band in 2010, four years after the release of "The Black Parade." He retired from music in 2014 and became a realtor and animal advocate.

"My Chemical Romance" is planning a summer tour that will stop at East Rutherford's MetLife Stadium.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.