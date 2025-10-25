Melissa Hits Hurricane Status, Could Become Category 5 Blockbuster In Days

The storm is expected to undergo rapid intensification, potentially becoming a major hurricane by Sunday, Oct. 26.

Forecasters warn that Melissa could reach Category 5 strength as it approaches Jamaica early Tuesday, Oct. 28, bringing catastrophic impacts to the region.

Melissa is currently moving west-northwest at a strikingly slow 1 mph, giving it ample time to strengthen over the warm waters of the Western Atlantic.

AccuWeather experts have described the situation as “very dangerous and deadly,” with at least four fatalities already reported in Haiti and the Dominican Republic due to heavy rain and flooding.

Rainfall totals of 12 to 18 inches are expected in parts of eastern Cuba, with localized amounts exceeding 35 inches in some areas. This could lead to devastating mudslides, road washouts, and severe damage to infrastructure.

Melissa is forecast to make its first landfall along Jamaica’s southern coast, less than 40 miles west of Kingston, early Tuesday morning.

The storm’s rapid intensification is defined by wind speeds increasing by at least 35 mph within 24 hours, potentially pushing it to Category 4 or even Category 5 status.

“As Melissa gradually treks northward toward Jamaica, it will cross over some of the warmest waters in all of the Western Atlantic, which will help to fuel further intensification of the storm,” AccuWeather meteorologists warned.

Broader Impacts Expected

After impacting Jamaica, Melissa is expected to make a second landfall in eastern Cuba by midweek. The storm will then likely track through the Bahamas before being pulled into the open Atlantic.

“The timing and strength of a dip in the jet stream over the eastern United States next week will help determine the path that Melissa takes,” said Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather’s lead hurricane expert.

While the odds of direct impacts on the US East Coast remain low, indirect effects such as rough surf and rip currents are anticipated.

Residents in Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas are urged to finalize preparations immediately as Hurricane Melissa continues to strengthen.

