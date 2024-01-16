Light Snow Fog/Mist 26°

Baked By Melissa Founder, Bergen County Native Returns Home For Book Signing

Baked by Melissa wants you to "Come Hungry" to her upcoming book signing in Bergen County.

Melissa Ben-Ishay

 Photo Credit: Melissa Ben-Ishay Instagram
Sam Barron

Melissa Ben-Ishay, a Hoboken resident and Hillsdale native, who co-owns the popular bakery chain, will be signing copies of her new book at Bookends in Ridgewood at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21. 

While Ben-Ishay is known for his cupcakes, "Come Hungry" offers vegetable-focused recipes inspired by her vegan Green Goddess Salad, which blew up on TikTok, getting 25 million views, according to a synopsis. 

The book features recipes for Mediterranean grain salad, coffee shop sesame chicken salad, crunchy ramen slaw with grilled ribeye, green veggie pizza and double chocolate zucchini cake, according to a synopsis.  

"Come Hungry" is Ben-Ishay's second book. In 2017, she published "Cakes by Melissa: Life Is What You Bake It." 

For more informaiton on the signing, click here.

