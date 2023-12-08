Megyn Kelly Reveals What Chris Christie Said In Viral Off-Air Moment During GOP Confrontation

That's what Megyn Kelly said of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, regarding an off-air incident during the GOP debate in Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The clip has since gone viral, leaving America wondering what exactly it was that the 2024 presidential hopeful told the panelist and former Fox News anchor.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Kelly, on "The Megyn Kelly Show," revealed what Christie said:

“He was mad that he wasn’t getting enough questions. And he said, ‘I made it up at this stage, and I haven’t been able to speak in awhile. And I should have been brought in on that last debate.'”

Her response?

"We're coming to you, you're going to be happy in the second hour — which I lived up to."

Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, took the stage in Alabama at the debate, hosted by NewsNation.

According to The Hill, Christie took his "fiercest stance yet" against Trump at the debate. He also made headlines for defending Haley from Ramaswamy, and then for calling Ramaswamy an "obnoxious blowhard."

