Two Mega Millions sold in Belleville matched four numbers and the gold Megaball in the drawing held on Friday, Jan. 31, winning $10,000. One of the tickets was bought with a multiplier, and won $20,000.

The tickets were sold at Kelly Liquor's and Krauszer's Food Store. The winning numbers were 9, 28, 48, 56, 63 and the gold Megaball was 2.

