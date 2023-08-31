Meet Yankees World Series Hero In Northern New Jersey

The slugger, whose three run-home run helped the Yankees come back from a 6-0 deficit and eventually win the World Series, will be at Bookends in Ridgewood on Thursday, Sept. 7. at 7 p.m. to sign copies of "The 20 Greatest Moments in New York Sports History From 1960 to Today." Leyritz also won a World Series with the Bombers in 1999.

The book is written by famed New York sportswriters Todd Ehrlich and Gary Myers, who will also be at the signing.

Leyritz's life off the diamond has not been easy. In 2007, he was arrested and charged with drunk driving and vehicular homicide after a fatal crash in Florida, though he was acquitted of a manslaughter charge and sentenced to one year's probation and a $500 fine.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.

