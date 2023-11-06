Fair 48°

Meet UFC Legend Dan "Hendo" Henderson in North Jersey

Do you have the courage to step right up and face one of the baddest men on the planet in Bergen County?

Dan "Hendo" Henderson

 Photo Credit: Dan Henderson Instagram
Sam Barron

Dan "Hendo" Henderson will be signing copies of his new book "Hendo: The American Athlete" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. 

In the book, Henderson discusses his battles with MMA titans like Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping, along with his two trips to the Olympics, training in Europe and his relationship with UFC CEO Dana White, according to a synopsis. 

