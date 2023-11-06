Meet UFC Legend Dan "Hendo" Henderson in North Jersey

Dan "Hendo" Henderson will be signing copies of his new book "Hendo: The American Athlete" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.

In the book, Henderson discusses his battles with MMA titans like Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson and Michael Bisping, along with his two trips to the Olympics, training in Europe and his relationship with UFC CEO Dana White, according to a synopsis.

To purchase tickets to meet Henderson, click here.

