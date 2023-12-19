Meet Tommy DeVito In North Jersey (For Real This Time)

DeVito will be signing autographs at Bubbakoo’s Burritos in Livingston at 277 Eisenhower Parkway from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The rookie sensation, who led Big Blue to three straight wins while professing a love for his mamma's chicken cutlets, was originally set to sign autographs at Coniglio's in Morristown, but the signing was canceled after the restaurant said DeVito's agent, Sean Stellato, doubled his appearance fee from $10,000 to $20,000, following Big Blue's win over the Packers.

"We are a small family run business and decided $20,000 was a bit steep for two hours," the restaurant wrote on Instagram. "We’re Italian too and don’t like when someone says one thing and does another."

Stellato told sports business reporter Darren Rovell the restaurant was at fault for promoting DeVito's signing before a contract was signed.

"We didn't raise the price because was nothing was ever agreed to," Stellato said.

Coniglio's told Rovell no contract was ever signed but they agreed DeVito would stay for two hours and sign 250 autographs for $10,000, sending Rovell a screenshot of a text exchange.

"Then the agent couldn't be reached," Coniglio's said. "He reached back out after Monday's game to tell us the price was now $20,000."

All Points PR, which is handling the DeVito signing in Livingston, did not respond when asked if Stellato doubled DeVito's fee for this signing or if they booked the signing after Coniglio's fell through.

DeVito is cashing in while he can. He is also taking photographs at The Hobby Hive in East Hanover from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.