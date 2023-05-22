Meet These Celebs At North Jersey Bookstore

Tinx, a content creator and influencer, will be signing copies of "The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself," on Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

In her book, Tinx aims to teach people a new way of thinking about life, love, happiness and friendships, according to a synopsis. The 32-year-old has 1.5 million followers on TikTok and 534,000 followers on Instagram.

To purchase tickets to meet Tinx, click here.

Joey "Coco" Diaz, an actor and comedian will be signing copies of "Tremendous: The Life of a Comedy Savage", on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. A prolific character actor, Diaz has been in a number of movies and TV shows, including "My Name is Earl," "Spider-Man 2," "The Longest Yard" and "The Mentalist."

In the book, Diaz tells his life story, including losing his mother, his criminal past, his battles with addictions to becoming a standup comedy star, according to a synopsis.

To purchase tickets to meet Diaz, click here.

