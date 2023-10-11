Meet The Terminator: Crowds Flock To North Jersey Bookstore For Schwarzenegger Signing

A line formed around the block at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Oct. 11 as Arnold Schwarzenegger, the bodybuilder, movie star and former governor, signed copies of his new book "Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life" for admiring fans.

Tickets for the book signing sold out immediately. Joe Guarneri, a Montville resident, said he had a been a big fan of Schwarzenegger since day one.

"I've watched "Pumping Iron" a thousand times," Guarneri said. "He's the only celebrity I'd wait in line to go see."

Guarneri said his dad was a bodybuilder, and Schwarzenegger was a big influence on him. "The Terminator" star has also been a positive influence on his son, Dominic, Guarneri said.

Jon Lisi came from Parsippany to meet the man who inspired his weight loss journey. Lisi lost 50 pounds in four months doing bodybuilding before going into high school in 2006.

"He whooped my ass into shape," Lisi said. "Thanks Arnold."

