Meet 'The Man': 6X WWE Champ Becky Lynch Signing Books In New Jersey

Becky Lynch, the 6-time WWE Women's Champion, is signing copies of her new book "The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m.

In "The Man" Lynch, a.k.a. Rebecca Quin, discusses discovering her love of wrestling while growing up in Dublin in a devout Irish Catholic household, which led to her being discovered by WWE and becoming a champion, according to a synopsis.

Lynch is no stranger to big moments in Bergen County. In 2019, at MetLife Stadium, she was one of the first women to main event Wrestlemania when she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in a triple-threat match at the flagship's show 35th edition.

To purchase tickets to meet Lynch, click here.

