Meet Supermodel Christie Brinkley In Bergen County: Here’s Where, When

Christie Brinkley is ready to tell her story.

 Photo Credit: Christie Brinkley Instagram
Sam Barron

The famous supermodel is signing copies of her new memoir “Uptown Girl” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, April 30 at 6 p.m.

In “Uptown Girl”, Brinkley discusses being discovered in Paris at the age of 20, leading to her being one of the biggest supermodels of all time. Brinkley discusses the highs and lows of living in the public eye, including her four failed marriages, especially her high profile marriage to Billy Joel, according to a synopsis.

Brinkley also talks about appearing in hit movies like “National Lampoon’s Vacation”, the TV show “Parks and Recreation,”, and appearing in “Chicago” on Broadway, according to a synopsis.

