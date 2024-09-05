Meet Stassi Schroeder, 'Vanderpump Rules' Star In North Jersey

Schroeder will be signing copies of her new book, "You Can't Have It All: The Basic Bitch Guide to Taking the Pressure Off" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.

The book is a candid guide to rethinking the girl boss life, taking the pressure off and lessons Schroeder learned since becoming a mother of two, according to a synopsis. Schroeder wrote the book after relaunching her career after leaving the hit Bravo reality TV show.

This is Schroeder's third book. Her previous books "Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook" and "Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom"," were New York Times bestsellers.

For more information on the signing, click here.

