Fair 73°

SHARE

Meet Sportscaster Kenny Albert In North Jersey

Kenny Albert, a Closter resident, has called some of the biggest moments in sports and has plenty of stories to tell.

Kenny Albert
Kenny Albert Photo Credit: Keith Allison
Sam Barron

Albert, the only sportscaster who does play by play for the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL will be signing copies of his new book "A Mic For All Seasons" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

In the book, Albert discusses growing up the son of iconic sportscaster Marv Albert and calling 3,000 games, including calling the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, Jose Bautista's bat flip home run in 2015 and the U.S. women's hockey shootout in the 2018 Winter Olympic gold medal game, according to a synopsis. Albert once called five different sports in 19 days.

For more information on the signing, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE