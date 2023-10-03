Meet Singer Jessie James Decker In North Jersey

Decker, a country singer and reality TV star, is hosting a book signing for her new cookbook "Just Eat: More Than 100 Easy and Delicious Recipes That Taste Just Like Home," on Monday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at Bookends in Ridgewood. Decker is married to former football star Eric Decker and has four children. The two chronicled their marriage on the E! reality show "Eric and Jesse: Game On."

The cookbook features over 100 recipes from Decker, specializing in comfort food, including Louisiana beignets, Eric's chicken chili and fried chicken sandwiches, according to a synopsis.

This is Decker's third book. She released her first cookbook "Just Feed Me" in 2020 and "Just Jessie," a lifestyle book in 2018.

