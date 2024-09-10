Meet Pop Star JoJo In Northvale

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque, whose iconic song "Leave (Get Out)" was one of the biggest hits of the 2000s is signing copies of her new book "Over the Influence: A Memoir" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

In the memoir, JoJo chronicles her career, from signing a record deal at 12 to earning millions of fans with songs like "Leave (Get Out)" and "Too Little, Too Late," while also appearing in movies like "Aquamarine" and "RV."

But as quick as she catapulted to stardom, JoJo seemed to disappear. The book goes into her long legal battle against her record label which has led to her releasing her own music, headlining shows on Broadway like "Moulin Rouge" and performing in shows and festivals around the world, according to a synopsis.

This is JoJo's first book. For more information on the signing, click here.

