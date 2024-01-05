Meet NJ 'Slipper Slap Master' Who Choreographed TikTok's Latest Viral Dance

Lepinski, a.k.a. JerseyyJoe has been going viral on TikTok with his new dance, the Cha Cha. Lepinski, the master of the Slipper Slap, has racked up more than 26 million videos of his new dance.

Lepinski produces his dance videos while studying physical education at Montclair State University and launching his own clothing brand.

"It feels great," Lepinski, a 21-year-old Woodbridge resident, said. "I never thought I would go viral."

The Cha Cha came together over a couple of hours on a Saturday, Lepinski said and he soon saw it explode on the app. Lepinski is no stranger to viral fame, a video of him doing The Goose has garnered more than 26 million views.

"It feels surreal," Lepinski said. "Sometimes I don't have words. I didn't expect it to blow up. I like to make people happy."

Lepinski, who does JerseyClub dancing, is proud to represent the Garden State.

"Jersey has made a big impact on music around the world," Lepinski said. "JerseyClub has a powerful effect on other artists. Once I start to dance, it has an impact on everyone around the world. I get support from people in Australia and England, it's everywhere."

New Jersey is also a big selling point in Lepinski's clothing brand, The Jersey Effect, selling t-shirts that say Jersey Worldwide and with the New Jersey state line.

Dancing since he was four years old, Lepinski said he has never taken dance classes, preferring to go out there and do his thing.

"Anytime I would hear music, I would just start moving my body," Lepinski said. "I used to go roller skating on Friday nights and go in the middle of the rink and start dancing in my skates."

Far from an overnight success, Lepinski said it took him months to start going viral. He said he tries to be consistent, posting videos everyday and follows other dancers on TikTok to see what's trending.

At Montclair State, Lepinski said he he often gets recognized.. While walking to class, his schoolmates will often stop him for a photo or want to say hi.

