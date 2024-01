The North Bergen baby was delivered right at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck.

He was born to mom Solanne Delacruzgainza and dad Jose Carlos Pena Lopez and was 18.5 inches and weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz.

Click here to meet New Jersey's firstborn babies of 2024, including a pair of twins born in both 2023 and 2024.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.