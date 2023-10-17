Meet Mr. Feeny, William Daniels In North Jersey

William Daniels, who played the no-nonsense teacher and principal on "Boy Meets World", will be joined by his wife, Bonnie Daniels, as she signs copies of her book "Middle of the Rainbow," a memoir, at Bookends in Ridgewood on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m.

The Daniels have been married for more than 72 years, the longest active marriage in Hollywood. "Middle of the Rainbow" discusses their marriage, Bonnie's career and growing up an abusive father, according to a synopsis.

William will be signing copies of his 2017 memoir "There I Go Again," where he talks about "Boy Meets World", playing John Adams in "1776", voicing KITT in "Knight Rider" and his Emmy award winning turn on "St. Elsewhere," according to a synopsis.

The husband and wife duo won Emmys on the same night for their roles on "St. Elsewhere." For more information on the signing, click here.

