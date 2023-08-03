Meet Mets Legend, World Series Hero In North Jersey

Now the Mets legend is coming to Bergen County.

Kranepool is signing copies of his new book, "The Last Miracle: My 18-Year Journey with the Amazin' New York Mets" at Bookends in Ridgewood on Thursday August 10 at 6 p.m. In his autobiography, "Steady Eddie" talks about playing stickball in the Bronx, the infamous 1962 Mets and getting a kidney transplant from a Mets fan, according to a synopsis.

Kranepool is first all time in Mets game played, third all time in at bats, second all time in plate appearances, third all time in hits, third all time in total bases, fourth all time in doubles, and fifth all time in RBIs.

