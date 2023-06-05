Meet Luke Russert, Bestselling Author, At Northvale Bookstore

Russert will be signing copies of "Look For Me There" at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. The book debuted at #3 on the New York Times Bestseller List. Russert is the son of the late Tim Russert, the former moderator of "Meet the Press," and Maureen Orth a writer for Vanity Fair.

In "Look For Me There," Russert writes about dealing with his father's unexpected death and how he quit his job at NBC News to do some soul searching, eventually visiting six continents over three years on a journey to find himself and deal with his grief, according to a synopsis.

