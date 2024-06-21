Meet Legendary Heavy Metal Guitarist In North Jersey

Morton is signing copies of his new book "Desolation: A Heavy Metal Memoir," at Books and Greetings in Northvale on Tuesday, June 25 at 6 p.m. In the book, Morton reflects on his career as the band's lead guitarist and lyricists while also talking about his battle with addiction and eventually going into recovery.

Morton, whose battles with addiction began after the death of his newborn daughter, has been sober for five years. This is Morton's first book.

